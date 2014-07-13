FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jesse Hahn was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday. Hahn pitched Friday night and limited the Dodgers to three hits and a run in a 6-3 Padres victory. The win allowed Hahn (5-2) to improve to 3-0 on the road.

INF Jace Peterson was recalled from Triple-A El Paso after RHP Jesse Hahn was optioned to the club. Peterson was 1-for-21 in his previous stint with the club.

3B Chase Headley went 2-for-4 and has hit safely in 10 of 11 games this month. Headley is batting .354 with a homer, triple, double and six RBI during the stretch.

RHP Ian Kennedy delivered in his longest outing of the season, shutting out Los Angeles for eight innings and holding The Dodgers to three hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in a no-decision. “He was able to execute pitches,” Black said of Kennedy, who has given up only two runs in the past 21 innings. “He was able to command the fastball to both sides of the plate, up or down as needed to a particular hitter. That’s probably been the most instrumental thing for his success. Locating the fastball to a game plan, and the curve and the change have been really good.”

