#Treasury Markets
July 20, 2014 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Nick Vincent will be activated from the disabled list Saturday to take RHP Huston Street spot on the 25-man roster. Vincent (0-2, 5.67 ERA) has been on the disabled list since June 12 with fatigue in his shoulder.

RHP Joaquin Benoit, who had 24 saves last season with Detroit, will move into Street’s closer role. Benoit (3-2, 2.04 ERA, one save) suffered the loss Friday night when he gave up a ninth-inning run to the Mets at Petco Park. A committee of relievers, including RHPs Vincent, Kevin Quackenbush, Dale Thayer and Blaine Boyer and LHP Alex Torres will fill Benoit’s eighth-inning slot.

2B Chris Nelson was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Friday morning and went 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored in his Padres debut. Nelson, who signed a minor league contract with the Padres on June 19, was hitting .293 in 25 games with the Chihuahuas. He takes the spot of INF Irving Falu, who was claimed from waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
