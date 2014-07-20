San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

SS Alexi Amarista has hit safely in 12 of the 14 games he has started at short since Everth Cabrera went on the disabled list July 1 with a strained left hamstring. Amarista is hitting .348 (16-for-46) with two doubles, two homers, four RBIs, five runs scored and only two errors during Cabrera’s absence. Amarista has raised his average from .209 to .240.

RHP Tyson Ross has not allowed a run in the last 19 innings he has pitched at Petco Park dating to June 27 against Arizona. He allowed four hits and three walks in seven scoreless innings Saturday night against the Mets. Overall this season, Ross is 5-5 with a 1.89 ERA in 11 home starts.

1B-C Yasmani Grandal’s 440-foot homer run off Mets RHP Dillon Gee leading off the second inning Saturday night was the longest home run at Petco Park this season. Grandal was 2-for-4 and is hitting .293 (12-for-41) since July 1 with two doubles and two homers. Grandal has raised his average from .193 to .213.

2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis) started his rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Saturday night. He had a single and scored a run in his first three at-bats.

RHP Nick Vincent was activated from the disabled list Saturday. He had been out since June 12 with shoulder fatigue.

3B Chase Headley is batting .333 (20-for-60) in July with three doubles, a triple, a home run, 10 RBIs and six runs scored. He has hit safely in 11 of his 14 games in July. He was 2-for-4 with a double, a RBI and a run scored Saturday night. He is also hitting .325 (37-for-114) in 31 career games against the Mets.