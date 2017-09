1B Yonder Alonso moved his rehab to Triple-A El Paso on Monday, and he went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Alonso, out since mid-June due to a sore right wrist, played two rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona League last weekend, going 3-for-8 with a homer and four RBIs.

SS Everth Cabrera began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Monday, collecting a single in his lone at-bats. Cabrera has been out since July 1 due to a left hamstring strain.