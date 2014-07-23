San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Yangervis Solarte, acquired on Tuesday from the Yankees, made his major league debut with New York this season and has hit .254 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 31 RBIs in 75 games. A native of Venezuela, he was originally signed by the Twins in 2005.

3B Yangervis Solarte made the final out Monday as a pinch hitter and then was traded for Headley. The switch-hitting Solarte batted .254 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 75 games in a three-month Yankee career that included a brief stint with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. “We were lucky to have him,” GM Brian Cashman said. “When we were competing for him as a six-year minor-league free agent, there was a lot of competition for him and I‘m glad he picked us. He really saved our bacon early this year. When we had a lot of other issues going on this year, he stepped up. And for that we’re thankful. But he was a player that had to be in this situation to get Chase Headley back.”

INF Chase Headley was traded to the New York Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for INF Yangervis Solarte and RHP Rafael De Paula. Headley, 30, was batting .229 in 77 games this season. Over parts of eight seasons with the Padres (2007-14), he batted .266 with 186 doubles, 13 triples, 87 home runs and 401 RBIs. “Everyone knows in this business that these things happen,” manager Bud Black told UT-San Diego. “We’re conditioned to it. It doesn’t make it easier. This was a tough one.”

RHP Ian Kennedy (7-9, 3.62 ERA) is scheduled to make his 22nd start of the season and 11th on the road in Wednesday’s middle game. In his second season with the Padres, he has a team-leading 137 strikeouts -- third in the National League and fourth most through 100 games in team history. He’s 1-0 this season and 4-2 all-time against the Cubs, including a 2-1 record at Wrigley Field.

LHP Eric Stults (3-12) pitched five innings and allowed three runs on six hits while walking three and striking out seven. “With 50-plus pitches after two (innings) and we took him out after five he had given up (just) three runs,” manager Bud Black. “On a night like tonight with the wind blowing straight out, you’d say that’s OK. We just didn’t do it on the offensive side.” Stults’ 12 losses are tied for most in the majors.