San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Yasmani Grandal had a double on Saturday. Nineteen of his last 36 hits have gone for extra bases, nine doubles, one triple and nine home runs.

2B Yangervis Solarte went 2-for-4 on Saturday and is batting .333 (5-for-15) since being acquired from the Yankees on July 22. Solarte is 3-for-7 in the series, but made a crucial fielding error, one of three committed by the Padres on Saturday.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (2-2) suffered his worst start since making his debut on June 23. He lasted only 3 2/3 innings and gave up five runs (two earned), six hits and five walks with three strikeouts. Despaigne had not allowed more than two runs in any of his previous five starts.

LHP Eric Stults (3-12, 5.00) will be looking for his first road victory when he faces the Braves on Sunday. He’s 0-8 with a 5.43 ERA in 11 starts away from Petco Park. Opponents are batting .303 against Stults on the road. He allowed three runs in six innings and struck out a season-best seven in his last start on July 22, a loss at Wrigley Field. His last win came July 4 against the Giants. He has never pitched against the Braves.

RF Seth Smith extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the first inning against Braves ace Julio Teheran on Saturday. Smith was 3-for-3 with a walk; it was his ninth three-hit game of the season. He’s batting .500 (18-for-36) over his last 13 road games.

1B Yonder Alonso was in the starting lineup Saturday after being activated from the disabled list. He went 1-for-4 with a single in his first game since June 19.