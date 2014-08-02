San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Jedd Gyorko was 1-for-5 Friday night with a double, a RBI and a run scored. He has hit safely in all five games since returning from the disabled list. He missed 44 games with plantar fasciitis. Since his return, Gyorko is 8-for-19 with two doubles, two homers, seven RBIs and four runs scored.

CF Abraham Almonte made his Padres debut Friday night one day after being acquired from Seattle in the trade that sent OF Chris Denorfia to the Mariners. Almonte was 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a RBI. He also grounded into two double plays.

1B Tommy Medica had both the first multi-homer and five-hit game of his career Friday night. He went 5-for-5 with two homers, four RBIs, four runs scored and a steal. The four RBIs and four runs scored were also career-highs for the 26-year-old. The last Padres player to record five hits in a home game in San Diego without recording an out was Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn on April 28, 1988. Medica is 13-for-26 with a double, two homers, eight RBIs and five runs scored in his last seven games.

LHP Eric Stults picked up his fourth win of the season Friday night, holding Atlanta to one unearned run on two hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings. Prior to last night, Stults had lost 10 of his previous 11 decisions and leads the National League with 13 losses. Over his three prior starts, Stults had given up 12 runs on 17 hits and five walks in 16 innings.

SS Everth Cabrera was 4-for-5 with two runs scored Friday night and is 6-for-16 in four games since returning from the disabled list. He had missed 21 games with a left hamstring strain.