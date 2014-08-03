San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B-LF Tommy Medica was 2-for-4 Saturday with a double. He is hitting .500 (15-for-30) with two doubles, two homers and eight RBIs in his last eight games dating to July 23.

3B Yangervis Solarte was 1-for-4 with a RBI single Saturday. He has nine RBIs in 11 games as a Padre. Since joining the Padres on July 23, Solarte is hitting .318 (14-for-44).

C Rene Rivera was 2-for-4 with a run scored Saturday to extend his hitting streak to seven games, the second longest of his career. Rivera is 10-for-27 during the streak with a double, two homers, six RBIs and six runs scored.

RHP Ian Kennedy, who missed his scheduled start last Monday with soreness in his left oblique muscle, held the Braves to one run, two hits and five walks with seven strikeouts in five innings Saturday night. He threw 100 pitches in the five innings, including 27 in the first. Saturday marked the 10th time this season that Kennedy allowed one run or less in a start.

OF Will Venable’s winning hit in the 12th inning Saturday night was the sixth walk-off plate appearance of his career, which ranks him fifth in Padres history behind Tony Gwynn (8), Kurt Bevacqua (8) Bip Roberts (7) and Gene Richards (7). Venable was 2-for-5 Saturday and is 7-for-14 with two homers and seven RBIs in his last four games.

OF Will Venable’s winning hit in the 12th inning Saturday night was the sixth walk-off plate appearance of his career, which ranks him fifth in Padres history behind Tony Gwynn (8), Kurt Bevacqua (8) Bip Roberts (7) and Gene Richards (7). Venable was 2-for-5 Saturday and is 7-for-14 with two homers and seven RBIs in his last four games.