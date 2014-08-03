FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 4, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B-LF Tommy Medica was 2-for-4 Saturday with a double. He is hitting .500 (15-for-30) with two doubles, two homers and eight RBIs in his last eight games dating to July 23.

3B Yangervis Solarte was 1-for-4 with a RBI single Saturday. He has nine RBIs in 11 games as a Padre. Since joining the Padres on July 23, Solarte is hitting .318 (14-for-44).

C Rene Rivera was 2-for-4 with a run scored Saturday to extend his hitting streak to seven games, the second longest of his career. Rivera is 10-for-27 during the streak with a double, two homers, six RBIs and six runs scored.

RHP Ian Kennedy, who missed his scheduled start last Monday with soreness in his left oblique muscle, held the Braves to one run, two hits and five walks with seven strikeouts in five innings Saturday night. He threw 100 pitches in the five innings, including 27 in the first. Saturday marked the 10th time this season that Kennedy allowed one run or less in a start.

OF Will Venable’s winning hit in the 12th inning Saturday night was the sixth walk-off plate appearance of his career, which ranks him fifth in Padres history behind Tony Gwynn (8), Kurt Bevacqua (8) Bip Roberts (7) and Gene Richards (7). Venable was 2-for-5 Saturday and is 7-for-14 with two homers and seven RBIs in his last four games.

OF Will Venable’s winning hit in the 12th inning Saturday night was the sixth walk-off plate appearance of his career, which ranks him fifth in Padres history behind Tony Gwynn (8), Kurt Bevacqua (8) Bip Roberts (7) and Gene Richards (7). Venable was 2-for-5 Saturday and is 7-for-14 with two homers and seven RBIs in his last four games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.