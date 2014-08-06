San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Jesse Hahn allowed three runs on four hits and four walks in his first non-quality start since June 30. A sixth-inning home run allowed to Kennys Vargas snapped a 55-inning streak of not allowing a homer, the second-longest active streak in the majors. The defeat snapped a personal three-game winning streak. “Jesse hung in there,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “I didn’t think he was quite as crisp with the fastball tonight as he was his last start, but he threw a couple good breaking balls when needed. He got the kid Vargas out with a really good breaking ball prior to the home run with a good breaking ball.”

RHP Blaine Boyer pitched 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief Tuesday. His scoreless innings streak now stands at 7 2/3 innings. He has not allowed a run in 17 of 19 appearances this season.

CF Will Venable went 2-for-4 Tuesday and extended his hitting streak to six games. He has multiple hits in each of his last four games and in five of six during the streak.

1B Yonder Alonso went 3-for-4 and has a hit in three straight games and in seven of his last eight away from Petco Park. He hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, his first homer since June 7. The three hits tied a season-high.