San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Yasmani Grandal was on the bench for Friday night’s 2-1 loss at Pittsburgh after starting the previous three games. He does not have an extra-base hit in his last eight games, covering 22 at-bats.

RHP Ian Kennedy lost for the first time since June 25, the span of seven starts, but pitched well in defeat. He allowed two runs -- one earned -- and seven hits in six innings with three walks and five strikeouts. Kennedy has walked 20 in his last five starts, covering 30 innings, and attributed to an oblique strain that cause him to miss a start last week and has left him at what he said is 90 percent.

LHP Eric Stults (4-13, 4.94 ERA) will start Saturday night at Pittsburgh. He won his only career start against the Pirates, giving up two runs in five innings last Sept. 17.

RHP Andrew Cashner made his first rehab start Friday night for Class A Lake Elsinore, pitching two scoreless innings. He allowed one hit, struck out three and threw 19 of his 24 pitches for strikes against High Desert in a California League game. Cashner has been on the disabled list since May 23 with right shoulder soreness.