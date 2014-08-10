San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross (10-10, 2.82 ERA) will start Sunday at Pittsburgh. Ross is 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA in his last four starts. He is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA against the Pirates in two career starts.

OF Abraham Almonte started in center field for the second time since being acquired July 31 from Seattle in a trade. Almonte will likely start in the outfield when the Padres face left-handers, though they also want to see what he can do against right-handed pitching.

1B Tommy Medica left in the eighth inning Saturday in a 2-1 win at Pittsburgh after being hit in the batting helmet by a pitch from Pirates RHP Jared Hughes. Medica passed a concussion but likely won’t play Sunday as a precaution.

CF Cameron Maybin, who is serving a 25-game suspension from Major League Baseball for testing positive for amphetamines, is expected to begin working out at the Padres’ training facility in Peoria, Ariz., sometime next week. He is eligible to be reinstated Aug. 20 and, under Major League Baseball rules, may play in five minor league games before returning to the activate roster. The Padres are leaning toward having Maybin play all five games with El Paso.

LHP Eric Stults got his first road win of the season in his 13th try, giving up one run in 6 1/3 innings. Stults (5-13) scattered seven hits, did not walk a batter and had six strikeouts. He had been 0-9 on the road. He also won back-to-back starts for the first time all season, after beating the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 1.

RHP Andrew Cashner will move his rehab to Triple-A El Paso and start Wednesday night. Cashner, who has been on the disabled list since May 23 with right shoulder soreness, pitched two scoreless innings for Class A Lake Elsinore on Friday. The Padres plan to have Cashner make three starts before activating him. That would put him in line to rejoin the Padres on Aug. 23.