San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross pitched at least six innings for the 19th time in his last 23 starts Sunday, and has pitched six or more in his last 10 starts to tie the club record. For the season, he has tallied a total of 160 2/3 innings pitched, which ties him for the fifth-most frames hurled by a National League pitcher with Cincinnati’s Mike Leake.

RHP Joe Wieland, out all season while recovering from arthroscopic right elbow surgery performed in March, was activated Sunday and optioned to Triple-A El Paso. In a combined five rehab starts for two Padres farm teams, he went 0-2 with a 2.40 ERA.

2B Jedd Gyorko finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs after his two-run single in the ninth extended San Diego’s lead to 8-2. Gyorko, born 75 miles away from Pittsburgh in Morgantown, W. Va., and a West Virginia University alum, was the only Padre to record a multi-hit game despite each position player picking up a hit.

RHP Blaine Boyer retired the side in order in the seventh with three flyouts. His streak of 9 2/3 scoreless innings is the longest such active streak in the Padres bullpen.

RHP Ian Kennedy (8-10) lost for the first time since June 25, the span of six starts, but pitched well in defeat. He allowed two runs -- one earned -- and seven hits in six innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

OF Seth Smith picked up his first hit of the series after going 0-for-2 Friday and sitting out Saturday’s game with a left-handed pitcher on the mound. Smith is now batting .291 this season and leads the Padres in average, home runs (12), RBIs (38) and hits (94).