San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RF Rymer Liriano went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and a hit-by-pitch in his major league debut with the Padres on Monday night. He was called up before the game after hitting .452 in 16 games for Triple-A El Paso. He opened this season with Double-A San Antonio, where he batted .264 with a .335 on-base percentage, a .442 slugging percentage, 14 homers, 53 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 99 games. Liriano, who missed all of the 2013 season following Tommy John surgery, is a native of the Dominican Republic who signed with the Padres shortly after turning 16 in 2007.

3B Yangervis Solarte hit a decisive two-run homer in the Padres’ 4-3 win Monday night. Since coming to the Padres in the July 22 trade that sent 3B Chase Headley to the Yankees, Solarte is hitting .296 (21-for-71) with three homers and 11 RBIs in 18 games. Since he joined San Diego, Solarte is tied for the team lead in homers and RBIs.

OF Jeff Francoeur was designated for assignment to make room on the 25-man roster for OF Rymer Liriano. Francoeur went 2-for-24 after being promoted from Triple-A El Paso on July 23.

RHP Andrew Cashner will make at least two rehab starts with Triple-A El Paso (Wednesday and Aug. 18) before rejoining the Padres. He has been on the disabled list since June 23 due to right shoulder soreness. Cashner threw two shutout innings for Class A Lake Elsinore on Friday.

1B Yonder Alonso hit a solo homer and a single and scored two of the Padres’ four runs Monday. Since returning from the disabled list July 26, Alonso is hitting .421 (16-for-38) with four doubles, a triple and three home runs in 14 games.

SS Everth Cabrera, who missed a second consecutive game due to a strained left hamstring, was due to undergo an MRI exam. Cabrera missed 21 games in July with a left hamstring strain.