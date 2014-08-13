San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B/OF Jake Goebbert was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to take SS Everth Cabrera’s spot on the 25-man roster. Goebbert hit .250 (with a triple, a homer and three RBIs) in 48 at-bats over five weeks with the Padres before being optioned back to El Paso on July 26. He was hitting .322 with eight homers and 35 RBIs over 48 games in Triple-A.

1B/OF Tommy Medica, who missed two starts after he was hit in the head with a pitch Saturday, was back in the starting lineup Tuesday. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and scored a run.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne allowed five hits and two walks and struck out a career-high eight Tuesday while pitching seven shutout innings against the Rockies. After going 2-1 with a 1.31 ERA in his first five major league starts, Despaigne was 0-2 and allowed 15 runs (12 earned) on 23 hits in 15 innings in his three starts previous to Tuesday. The 27-year-old Cuban is now 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in five starts at Petco Park.

1B Yonder Alonso came out of Tuesday’s game with a right forearm strain. Alonso, who underwent a MRI exam Tuesday night, was hurt while swinging the bat near the on-deck circle in the third inning. Alonso missed 30 games earlier this season while on the disabled list with the tendinitis in his right wrist. Since returning to the lineup July 26, Alonso was hitting .421 (16-for-38) with four doubles, a triple and two homers over 14 games. Alfonso broke a bone in the back of his right hand on May 31, 2013, wiping out most of the second half of last season.

SS Everth Cabrera was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a second strain of his left hamstring in a span of six weeks. Cabrera missed 21 games in July with a strain in the same area. Since returning to the lineup, Cabrera was hitting .375 (14-for-40) with five steals in 10 games.