August 15, 2014 / 3:36 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Rymer Liriano’s first major league homer (in his third game) was memorable. Liriano drove an inside fastball from Rockies LHP Tyler Matzek 427 feet and onto the third balcony at the Western Metal Supply Co. Building. It was only the 14th homer ever to reach the third balcony. “I feel really good right now,” said Liriano. “I crushed it.”

2B Jedd Gyorko was 4-for-4 Wednesday with two doubles and a run scored. It was the second, four-hit game of his career. Gyorko is hitting .333 (19-for-57) with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs since returning from the disabled list July 28 after missing 44 games with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He has raised his batting average from .162 to .199.

OF Jeff Francoeur, designed for assignment by the Padres on Monday, was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso. Francoeur went 2-for-24 with San Diego after being promoted from El Paso on July 23.

RHP Ian Kennedy allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over six innings Wednesday. He is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA, with 52 strikeouts in 49 innings, in eight starts dating back to July 1. Wednesday was his third start since he skipped a start with a mild oblique strain.

1B Yonder Alonso could miss the rest of the season with a right forearm injury. He will certainly miss at least 15 games and his right forearm is in a cast to protect the injury suffered Tuesday night when he flexed a bat while headed to the on-deck circle. “I picked up the bat and felt a pop,” said Alonso of his injury. “There was no advance warning.” Although Alonso had MRIs Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, he was told it might be two or three days before team physicians know the severity of the injury. “The doctors are calling the injury ‘freakish,'” said Alonso. That’s a concern.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
