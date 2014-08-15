San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross has been one of the best pitchers in the National League this year and looks to continue his recent roll Friday night. Ross beat Pittsburgh Sunday in PNC Park, scattering six hits in six innings of an 8-2 win to notch his fourth straight victory. The 6-7 Ross owns a win over St. Louis this season, overcoming five walks in a six-inning stint on July 29 to bag a 3-1 decision at Petco Park.

INF Yangervis Solarte (oblique) sat out Thursday night’s game after leaving Wednesday’s game in the seventh inning. Solarte, who has given San Diego a big jolt of energy since being acquired from the New York Yankees for 3B Chase Headley on July 22, is hitting .282 with 11 RBIs and 15 runs in his 20 games on the left coast. Solarte expects to return to the lineup before the series ends.

INF Jace Peterson was called up from Triple-A El Paso to replace 1B Yonder Alonso on the 25-man roster. Peterson is making his fourth trip up to the Padres and gives them some versatility, as he can play either second or third. Peterson batted .266 for El Paso in 56 games, registering 25 extra-base hits.

LHP Eric Stults continued his recent resurgence with seven strong innings Thursday night, but was no-decisioned. Stults allowed only four hits and two runs with a walk and a strikeout. He gave up just a hit and a walk over the last five innings, getting six outs on first or second pitches. Stults has allowed just four runs in his last three starts, covering 19 2/3 innings.

1B Yonder Alonso (right forearm strain) officially went on the 15-day DL Thursday and San Diego is fearful that he won’t return this year. Alonso had finally warmed up after a dreadful start, hiking his average to .240 when he felt something pop in the fourth inning Tuesday night. Alonso had seven homers and 27 RBIs on the season.