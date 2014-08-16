San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross couldn’t consistently command his fastball and it cost him his first loss in more than a month. Ross walked the bases loaded in the first, paid for it with two runs and then gave up a run in the fourth after hitting and walking a man. It was the first time in 10 starts that he had given up more than two runs while working six or more innings, tying Andrew Cashner and Joe McIntosh for the best in franchise history.

C Yasmani Grandal didn’t start Friday night, but socked his second career pinch-hit homer in the ninth to set the final score. It went 431 feet off Pat Neshek, who had allowed just two homers in his first 51 innings. Grandal’s 10th homer of the year was his third in the ninth inning.

RHP Jesse Hahn faces St. Louis for the second time in about 2 1/2 weeks when he gets the ball for Saturday night’s game. Hahn rolled to a 12-1 win on July 30 in Petco Park, allowing just one run in seven innings and befuddling Cardinal hitters with his 12-to-6 curve that’s earned comparisons to Bert Blyleven. Hahn was no-decisioned on Monday night against Colorado, giving up five hits and three runs in five-plus innings.

INF Yangervis Solarte (oblique) missed his second straight start, although he expects to return to the lineup on Saturday or Sunday. Solarte was injured during the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 5-3 win over Colorado. He’s given the team versatility -- he’s started at four different spots -- and has knocked in 11 runs over 20 games since being acquired from the New York Yankees July 22.

LF Seth Smith slapped a double in the fourth, giving him hits in eight of 10 games in August. Of his 10 hits in the month, five are for extra bases. He went 1-for-3 with a walk, but popped up to second with the tying runs in scoring position and two outs in the fifth.