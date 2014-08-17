San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Jedd Gyorko set a club record for his position with his 31st career homer, a seventh-inning grand slam that put the Padres ahead for good Saturday night. Former All-Star Mark Loretta cracked 30 while playing for the club in the early and mid-2000s. Gyorko finished the night with five RBIs, one off his career high. It was the third slam of his brief career.

1B Jake Goebbert gave San Diego a big lift with a three-run triple in the third inning that enabled the Padres to tie the score Saturday night against the Cardinals. It nearly doubled his season total of four and gave him a career high for a game. It was the second career triple for Goebbert, who has four of his seven RBIs against St. Louis pitching.

RHP Jesse Hahn gave up five runs for the first time in 12 major league starts, thanks largely to a four-run second inning that included three doubles and two questionable plays by CF Abraham Almonte. Hahn did retire nine of 10 during one stretch, though, and got to two outs in the sixth inning before getting the hook, allowing seven hits and five runs with a walk and three strikeouts.

INF Yangervis Solarte (oblique) was back in the lineup Saturday night after a two-game absence, leading off and playing third base. Solarte went 1-for-5. He was injured in the seventh inning of a 5-3 win over Colorado on Wednesday. Solarte became the first player in team history to collect an RBI in seven of his first eight games.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne gets the ball when San Diego closes its four-game series Sunday in St. Louis. Despaigne blanked Colorado on Tuesday night for seven innings in a 4-1 win, allowing just five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. He enjoyed his best fastball command since no-hitting the New York Mets for 7 2/3 innings July 20. Despaigne lost 6-2 to the Cardinals on July 31 at Petco Park.