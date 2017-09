LHP Robbie Erlin, sidelined since mid-May due to left elbow soreness, was activated from the 60-day disabled list Monday and optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Over a combined rehab appearances in the rookie-level Arizona League and with Double-A San Antonio, he went 0-0 with a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings. Erlin was 3-4 with a 4.53 ERA in nine games (eight starts) for San Diego earlier this season.