San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Jedd Gyorko hit his ninth home run Tuesday night, a three-run shot off RHP Kevin Correia. Since coming off the disabled list on July 28, Gyorko is hitting .303 with 20 RBIs.

RHP Jesse Hahn was optioned to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. The Padres are being cautious with the number of innings Hahn has pitched so far. Also, the anticipated return of RHP Andrew Cashner this weekend is another reason Hahn is being sent down. Manager Bud Black said Hahn probably would pitch out of the bullpen when the Padres recall him in September. “He’s pitched extremely well,” Black said. Hahn had a 7-3 mark with a 2.96 ERA in 110 1/3 innings and 12 starts this season.

LHP Frank Garces had his contract purchased from Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. Garces, 24, made his major league debut in Tuesday game, working a scoreless inning and fanning one. In 47 games with San Antonio, Garces had a 2-5 record with a 2.07 ERA with 73 strikeouts and 23 walks as a reliever.

OF Cameron Maybin will come off the suspension list Wednesday. Manager Bud Black said Maybin, who was banned 25 games for testing positive for amphetamines last month, will join the club in Los Angeles for the Dodgers’ series.

RHP Ian Kennedy gave up six runs (five earned) and seven hits in five innings in a defeat by the Dodgers on Tuesday night. Kennedy (9-11) fanned five and walked two. Before Tuesday’s loss, Kennedy had gone 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA in his last seven starts. “From my perspective, he didn’t really have consistent secondary pitches,” Black said. “The curve, the slider and the change, overall all night weren’t as good all night as we’ve seen from Ian.”

2B Brooks Conrad was designated for assignment by the Padres to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Frank Garces. Conrad hit .100 with a homer and two RBIs in 13 games for the Padres earlier this season.