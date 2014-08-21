FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2014 / 4:57 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LHP Bobby LaFromboise was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Jace Peterson, who was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. He was 1-2 with three saves and a 4.75 ERA in 58 appearances for El Paso this season.

INF Jace Peterson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Padres designated LHP Bobby LaFromboise for assignment. Peterson batted .113 in 27 games this season with the Padres.

OF Cameron Maybin was activated from the restricted list on Wednesday. Maybin was suspended for 25 games for testing positive last month for amphetamines. Maybin said the medication he was taking was for attention deficit disorder and denied trying to “gain an edge” on the playing field. “I was simply doing something that I had been taking the past three seasons,” said Maybin, 27, who hit .313 with a double, two RBIs and four walks in five rehabilitation games for El Paso before being reinstated.

LHP Eric Stults (6-13) worked an effective five innings, allowing a run on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Stults has limited the opposition to three or fewer earned runs in 10 of his past 11 starts since June 17. He also has won three of his last four starts. The art of deception played in Stults’ favor. “I felt like we’ve had good games against him and then some games not as good,” manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s going to play on the edges, he’s going to change speeds and you’ve got to be able to stay with him and stay in the middle of the field. He’s going to be on both sides of the plate, he’s going to keep using that changeup, back-door cutter, change speeds with the curveball, he’s going to be kind of a kitchen-sink guy. Again, there’s been games I’ve felt pretty good with the approach, but tonight we didn’t do a whole lot with him.”

OF Seth Smith went 2-for-5 and hit in his sixth consecutive game. Smith has hit the Dodgers particularly well, raising his average to .407 with four home runs and five RBIs in 11 games.

RHP Andrew Cashner will make his return Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cashner was 2-6 with a 2.36 ERA when he went on the disabled list for a second time June 23.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
