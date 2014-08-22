San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Yasmani Grandal was relegated to the bench despite having a .455 average against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. Grandal pinch-hit for C Rene Rivera in the ninth inning against RHP Kenley Jansen, and he struck out.

RHP Joaquin Benoit could be available to pitch Friday when the Padres open a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Benoit is nursing some irritation in his shoulder. He threw a side session Thursday at Dodger Stadium, and he said he felt no pain. “No discomfort, so he’s doing fine,” manager Bud Black said. “Best case scenario is he’s in there tomorrow.” Black added that he might give Benoit an extra day and make him available Saturday.

C Rene Rivera drove in the game’s first run with a single to left with one out in the seventh inning off LHP Clayton Kershaw for a 1-0 San Diego lead, but 3B Justin Turner’s two-run homer was the difference in the Dodgers’ 2-1 victory. Rivera, who went 1-for-2 with a walk, also contributed on the defensive end. He threw out LF Carl Crawford in the second inning and 2B Dee Gordon in the third on stolen-base attempts.

OF Cameron Maybin started in center field for the first time since he was suspended 25 games for testing positive for amphetamines. Maybin, who has struggled all season, batted seventh. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He is hitting .243 with one home run and nine RBIs.

2B Brooks Conrad, designated for assignment by the Padres on Tuesday, was released Thursday. Conrad hit .100 with a homer and two RBIs in 13 games for San Diego earlier this season.