San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross has made 12 consecutive quality starts after giving up two runs in eight innings of a 2-1 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday, the longest streak in franchise history.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne gave up four runs (three earned) in five innings Friday, when he was done in by a two-run homer by Miguel Montero that capped a three-run first inning in a 5-1 loss at Arizona. “The pitch to Montero was a good pitch,” Despaigne said through an interpreter. “He is just a good hitter. It was a changeup low and he made a good swing and hit it out of the park. I feel like I would win eight out of 10 (games) the way I threw today.”

RHP Joaquin Benoit has not pitched since Tuesday because of shoulder soreness, but manager Bud Black said it appears Benoit will avoid a trip to the disabled list. “He’s doing better,” Black said. “We think he’s turned the corner on this. ... We think he might be ready to go (Saturday).” Benoit has been used as the Padres’ closer since RHP Huston Street was traded to Oakland.

With CF Cameron Maybin reinstated to the roster, OF Abraham Almonte is likely to see more time in left field than in other spots. “One of the first things I asked him was where does he feel most comfortable, and he said it doesn’t matter,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “If Cam and Abe are in the same lineup, I think you’ll see Cam in center and Abe in left.” OF Will Venable started in center on Friday.

RHP Andrew Cashner’s start on Saturday will be his first for the Padres since June 18, when he gave up one run in seven innings against Seattle. Cashner was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder soreness on June 23 and has made three rehab appearances in the last two weeks, one for Class A Lake Elsinore and two for Triple-A Reno. Cashner could be expected to throw five or six innings, depending on pitch count.