San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Jeff Gyorko was held out of the starting lineup Saturday with a left hamstring strain, Padres manager Bud Black said, although he struck out with the bases loaded as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. Gyorko suffered the injury in a game against the Dodgers on Thursday but played through it, Black said. Gyorko was 0-for-3 with two errors in a 5-1 loss at Arizona on Friday. “It just tightened up and he kept playing,” Black said. “It truly is day-to-day.” No medical tests are scheduled, Black said.

RHP Joaquin Benoit was available to pitch Saturday, manager Bud Black said, after missing a few days with right shoulder soreness. ”He had a side session two days ago and came out of that fine,“ Black said. ”He’s ready to go. Benoit is 4-2 with a 1.64 ERA in 48 appearances in his first season with the Padres. He has seven saves, six since former closer RHP Huston Street was traded to Oakland on July 18.

LF Carlos Quentin (knee) received a second opinion on his balky left knee, and it is possible he could miss the rest of the season. “Carlos is not returning any time soon,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “Rest was prescribed.” Quentin, who has had three right knee surgeries, went on the disabled list July 28 after being scratched from two previous games because of left knee soreness. He is hitting .177 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 50 games.

RHP Andrew Cashner gave up seven hits and two runs in five innings of a no-decision Saturday, his first start in almost nine weeks after spending time on the disabled list with shoulder soreness. “I am a better pitcher than the way I showed tonight but it was definitely a step in the right direction,” Cashner said. Cashner gave up a run on two hits and a walk in the first inning and a solo homer in the second. “The first inning I thought I was a little too excited, a little too amped,” Cashner said. “I thought I competed well. I didn’t feel that I commanded anything but I gave us a chance to win.”

1B Yonder Alonso (right forearm tendon) is expected to make a decision next week whether to undergo surgery, San Diego manager Bud Black said Saturday. “He is more than likely headed toward surgery,” Black said. The surgery requires a rehab period of about four months but should enable him to be ready for spring training, Black said. Alonso is hitting .240 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in 84 games. Alonso felt a pop in his forearm when he was working with his bat in the San Diego dugout during an Aug. 12 game, Black said.