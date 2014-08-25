San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

SS Alexi Amarista had his second two-hit game of the series and is hitting .364 in his last seven games, all on the road. He has taken over at shortstop for the injured Evert Cabrera.

1B Yasmani Grandal did not mind that the pitch he hit for a three-run home run in the fifth inning of a 7-4 victory over Arizona on Sunday was high, about shoulder level. “He’s walking guys, so when guys are like that, you have to jump on a fastball,” said Grandal, whose homer scored two runners who had walked. “It wasn’t a strike. It was up in the zone. That’s what I was kind of going for, get something up in the zone to see if I could drive it. Even if it is up, you can get to it. Unless you got Chapman (Cincinnati closer Aroldis) throwing.” Grandal’s 11th homer extended his career high.

LHP Cory Luebke, who underwent a second Tommy John surgery in March, began playing catch. “He started playing catch this week and he feels good about it,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “It’s a long process moving forward, but physically he feels good.” Luebke underwent his first Tommy John surgery on May 23, 2012. He’s indicated this time around the elbow feels quite a bit better than it did the last time at this stage,“ Black said. ”We’re getting a little bit ahead of ourselves now, but hopefully being ready to be a Padre in spring training and pitching in baseball games.

RHP Ian Kennedy won for the first time in Chase Field on Sunday in his second start there since leaving at the July 31 trade deadline. Staked to a 5-0 lead, he gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 2-3 innings. “The offense came through early on and let me pitch with a lead,” Kennedy said. Former battery mate C Miguel Montero had a two-run single off Kennedy, who has made four starts against the D-backs since the trade. “I’ve been a Padre for over a year now,” Kennedy said. “It kind of goes away, that whole ex-team thing.”