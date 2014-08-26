FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
August 27, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Alexi Amarista, who has been subbing for the injured Everth Cabrera, went 2-for-4 Monday night with an RBI triple. He is hitting .351 (13-for-37) with three RBIs over his past 10 games.

2B Jedd Gyorko lined out as a pinch hitter Monday night, and he likely will return to the lineup Tuesday night after missing three starts with a sore left hamstring. “He probably could have started tonight, but we wanted to give him one more day to be cautious,” Padres manager Bud Black said.

LF Carlos Quentin is likely finished for the season, although a second opinion says he will not need surgery on his left knee. He has been out since July 28 with the same bone bruise to the left knee that also forced him to also miss the first 39 games of the season.

LF Seth Smith went 1-for-2 with a walk Monday. He is hitting .326 (42-for-129) over his last 40 games with nine doubles, a triple, four homers and 17 RBIs.

