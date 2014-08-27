San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross’ streak of 13 consecutive quality starts is not only a Padres franchise record, but it ties Ross for the longest active quality-starts streak in the major leagues. Both Jon Lester, who pitched for the Boston Red Sox before he was dealt to the Oakland A’s last month, and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw are also working on streaks of 13 straight quality starts.

OF Abraham Almonte hit his second home run as a Padre on Tuesday. He went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. He has hit .316 (18-for-57) with nine runs and seven RBIs in 18 games since being acquired from Seattle in a trade for OF Chris Denorfia. He has hit safely in 10 of his 14 starts for the Padres.

3B Yangervis Solarte is hitting 280 (33-for-118) with 15 RBIs and 18 runs for the Padres since coming from the New York Yankees on July 22 in a trade for 3B Chase Headley. Solarte is 7-for-19 over a five-game hitting streak and has hit safely in nine of his past 11 starts.

RHP Joaquin Benoit retired all three hitters he faced Tuesday to pick up the save. He has saves in two of the Padres’ past three games after being unavailable for nine games due to a “balky shoulder.” Benoit retired all six hitters he faced in his past two games to lower his ERA to 1.58. He is 8-for-8 in save opportunities. He has allowed one unearned run on five hits and three walks with 14 strikeouts over his past 10 2/3 innings.

C Rene Rivera caught his 23rd base-stealer Tuesday night, the highest total in the National League this season. Rivera, who went 1-for-4 at the plate Tuesday, has hit safely in 14 of the past 18 games in which he had an at-bat since July 24. He is 18-for-63 (.285) over those 18 games.