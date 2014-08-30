San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

SS Alexi Amarista was 2-for-5 Friday night and is hitting .313 (15-for-48) with a double and triple and four RBIs in his last 14 games. He has reached base in seven straight games, the third-longest streak in his career. He is 8-for-24 with three walks during the run.

C Yasmani Grandal had the first walk-off hit of his career Friday night. He has reached base in five straight games, going 6-for-19 with a homer and six RBIs.

C Rene Rivera was 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly Friday. Starting with hit game-tying home run and subsequent game-winning single against the Brewers on Wednesday night, Rivera had a hand in four straight Padres runs. He drove in the first run Friday and scored the second. Rivera has hit safely in 16 of the last 19 games he’s had an at-bat going back to July 24, hitting .310 (22-for-71) with two doubles, three homers and 10 RBIs. His .295 average over the second half of the season (23-for-78) is the third-highest among National League catchers since the All-Star break.

SS Everth Cabrera is expected to have a brief rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore this weekend. With the California League regular season ending on Monday, Cabrera’s rehab could extend into the first game or two of the California League playoffs. Cabrera has missed 40 of the Padres last 50 games with a pair of left hamstring strains.