San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Cory Spangenberg, who is hitting .331 for Double-A San Antonio, has been told he will be joining the Padres after the Sept. 1 roster expansion. Spangenberg, who has been sidelined with three concussions in just over two years, has two homers and 22 RBIs with 38 runs scored in 66 games with the Missions. The 10th overall pick in the 2010 draft, Spangenberg needs to be added to the 40-man roster.

RHP Jesse Hahn was recalled from Double-A San Antonio on Saturday. Hahn, 25, was 7-3 with a 2.96 ERA in 70 innings covering 12 starts for the Padres before he was optioned to the Missions on Aug. 19 as a way to limit his innings. Hahn had Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery. He had pitched only two innings for the Missions and will likely see limited duty out of the bullpen in his return to the Padres. The timing of the recall paralleled the Padres playing two straight (now three) extra-inning games.

C Rene Rivera had two doubles Saturday night, giving him five multi-double games this season. That is the second-highest total in the major leagues this season by a catcher -- Milwaukee’s Jonathan Lucroy has six -- and a Padres franchise record. Four other Padres catchers -- Gene Tenace (1977), Benito Santiago (1992), Josh Bard (2007) and Nick Hundley (2010) -- also had four multi-double games in a season.

INF Chris Nelson was placed on paternity leave to make room for Hahn on the 25-man roster. Nelson is hitting .233 with seven RBIs in 73 at-bats since being promoted from Triple-A El Paso on July 18.