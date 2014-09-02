San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Leonel Campos, 27, was promoted from Double-A San Antonio. Campos’ baseball career was delayed as he first pursued soccer in his native Venezuela. He first signed with the Padres when he was 23. “Campos has a major league arm,” manager Bud Black said. “He struggled at Triple-A this season. He projects later as an impact bullpen arm.” Campos was 2-7 with a 6.34 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings in the minors this year. After experiencing difficulties with Triple-A El Paso, he returned to Double-A, where he finished strong as a starter. He will be in the San Diego bullpen.

RHP Tyson Ross (13-12) allowed one run on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over six innings while extending his franchise record for quality starts to 14 straight. Monday also marked the 14th straight start for Ross in which he allowed six or fewer hits. Ross twisted his left knee in the fifth inning but remained in the game. “Tyson felt a little something in there. We’ll know tomorrow,” said manager Bud Black.

3B Cory Spangenberg was promoted from Double-A San Antonio on Monday morning, and he went 1-for-4 with two RBIs that afternoon in his major league debut. He also made two excellent defensive plays, although he had played third base only seven times this season in the minor leagues. Spangenberg, 23, was the 10th overall pick of the 2011 draft, and his progress was slowed in two of the last three seasons by concussions. He hit .317 this season (mostly at Double-A San Antonio, where he batted .331). “Spangenberg is ready to play,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “We’ve seen his skill set. He moved around this year and played some at third and in center field as well as second base. He’s been on our radar a couple of years. He has the run tool, speed and a bat.”

RHP Joe Wieland, who pitched six shutout innings for Triple-A El Paso on Sunday night, will be joining the Padres as a September call-up the next day or two. Wieland, who hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since having Tommy John surgery in 2012, was 2-1 with a 3.42 ERA in four starts with El Paso.

LHP Robbie Erlin was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. He was part of the Padres’ rotation early in the season, when he went 3-4 with a 4.53 ERA after nine appearances (eight starts). Erlin landed on the 15-day disabled list with elbow soreness on May 18 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He was activated and optioned to the minors in mid-August.

LHP Frank Garces was be promoted from Double-A San Antonio in the next few days. Garces threw three scoreless innings in two appearances for the Padres earlier this season. He went 2-5 with eight saves and a 1.93 ERA in 51 appearances for San Antonio.

LF Carlos Quentin (left knee soreness) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

1B Yonder Alonso (torn right forearm tendon) was transferred to the 60-day DL Sept. 1. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might need surgery.