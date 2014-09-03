San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP R.J. Alvarez, who was acquired from the Angels in July in the Huston Street trade, was purchased from San Antonio. He had a 1.25 earned-run average in 38 Texas League appearances this season. He had 61 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings. “Baseball operations target him as a late-inning reliever,” manager Bud Black said of Alvarez. “He’s a guy we haven’t seen but have heard good reports about. I like the fact that he’s a real reliever. This is what he does. He has a high-effort delivery with deception and a hard slider.”

C Adam Moore was one of the more interesting Padres additions Monday. Moore, who was acquired from Kansas City in March, hit .298 with 12 homers and 34 RBIs in 91 games for Triple-A El Paso. Rene Rivera and Yasmani Grandal have been sharing the Padres catching duties. But with 1B Yonder Alonso out for the season following surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right forearm and 1B Tommy Medica in a 2-for-35 drought (with 15 strikeouts) since being beaned on Aug. 9, Grandal has played first in seven of the last nine games.

PH Cory Spangenberg lined the first pitch he saw from Arizona reliever Brad Ziegler into the short porch at Petco Park for a one-out, pinch-hit, walk-off homer as the Padres defeated the Diamondbacks 2-1 Wednesday. The homer came a day after he made a memorable debut notable with a decisive two-run-single in a 4-1 Padres win over Arizona.

RHP Joe Wieland, 24, was promoted from Triple-A El Paso, marking his first appearance on the Padres’ active roster since he had Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in July of 2012. Wieland was 2-1 with a 3.42 ERA in four starts at El Paso and allowed six hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over six shutout innings in Salt Lake Sunday night.

INF Ryan Jackson, who missed most of the season with a wrist injury, was transferred from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list Tuesday. Jackson was hurt in April just about the time the Padres needed a middle infielder due to injuries to 3B Chase Headley and 2B Jedd Gyorko.

LHP Frank Garces allowed a walk over three otherwise perfect innings in two appearances while with the Padres from Aug. 19-23. Garces was 2-5 with eight saves (in nine opportunities) with a 1.93 ERA in 51 relief appearances for Double-A San Antonio. He had 74 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings at San Antonio with a .196 opponents’ batting average.

3B Chris Nelson was designated for assignment Tuesday. He was on paternity leave in Georgia when notified. Nelson had been with the Padres since he was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on July 18 and was hitting .233 with three doubles and seven RBIs.

LHP Troy Patton, who the Padres acquired earlier this season from Baltimore in the trade for C Nick Hundley, was designated for assignment Tuesday. Patton had a 2.46 ERA in eight appearances for the Padres before he was placed on the disabled list June 14 with shoulder soreness. He made three scoreless rehab assignments with the Arizona Rookie Padres.