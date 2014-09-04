San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHPs Leonel Campos and R.J. Alvarez both made their major league debuts Wednesday night with the Padres trailing. Campos came on with one out in the eighth and a runner on first. He faced one batter and got a double-play grounder. Alvarez faced five hitters in the top of the ninth and allowed a run on a hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. Both were September call-ups from Double-A San Antonio.

RHPs R.J. Alvarez and Leonel Campos both made their major league debuts Wednesday night with the Padres trailing. Campos came on with one out in the eighth and a runner on first. He faced one batter and got a double-play grounder. Alvarez faced five hitters in the top of the ninth and allowed a run on a hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. Both were September call-ups from Double-A San Antonio.

C Adam Moore, who was among Tuesday’s call-ups, adds depth behind the plate. Recently, Rene Rivera made a majority of the starts at catcher with Yasmani Grandal starting at first base. “This is more a case of Rene deserving to play,” manager Bud Black said. “Catching and hitting, Rene has done a good job. And Yasmani makes sense as a bat in there at first.”

1B Tommy Medica is 2-for-35 (.057) with 15 strikeouts since he was beaned Aug. 9 in Pittsburgh. In the seven games before the beaning, Medica was 10-for-24 (.417) with a double, three homers, two walks, five RBIs and seven runs. “Let’s hope it’s a coincidence,” Padres manager Bud Black said of Medica’s post-beaning slump. “He has a history of being streaky. He’s been in a funk. He tells me he’s fine, and we’ve run and continue to run multiple tests.”

C Rene Rivera had a streak of four consecutive multi-hit games in games in which he had an at-bat end Wednesday. (He walked in all four plate appearances Monday.) His 0-for-4 outing Wednesday also snapped a five-game hitting streak (9-for-19 with two doubles, a homer, three RBIs and four runs).

RHP Andrew Cashner lost a sixth consecutive decision Wednesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks despite allowing only two earned runs (four total) on five hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out five.

SS Everth Cabrera did not play for Class A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday night as expected in the opening game of the California League playoffs. “He’s not ready,” San Diego manager Bud Black of Cabrera, who has missed 45 of the Padres’ past 55 games because of two trips to the disabled list for a left hamstring strain. Black thinks Cabrera could join Lake Elsinore if the Storm reaches the second round of the postseason.