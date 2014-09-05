San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

SS Alexi Amarista had his 12-game on-base streak snapped Wednesday. Amarista started 44 of the Padres’ past 55 games at short due to Everth Cabrera’s absence. While playing short, he is hitting .272 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 189 at-bats. He has also made only three errors as a shortstop. Since Aug. 14, Amarista is hitting .294 (20-for-68) to raise his season batting average from .227 to .243. In his first two seasons with the Padres, the final month of the season was the downfall for the 5-foot-6, 150-pounder. Last September, Amarista hit .116 (8-for-69) with one extra-base hits and four RBIs. In 2012, Amarista hit .167 (7-for-42) in September. That is a collective .135 (15-for-111) with three doubles, a triple and eight RBIs the past two Septembers.

LHP Cory Luebke came to the mind of Padres manager Bud Black on Wednesday night as he watched Arizona RHP Daniel Hudson make his first major league appearance since June 26, 2012, following two Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgeries. Hudson was only the fourth pitcher to appear in a big league game after two Tommy John operations. Black would like to think Luebke, who made his most recent major league start April 27, 2012, will be the fifth. Luebke worked out with Hudson while both were doing their second Tommy John rehab. Black said, “Players want to play. We’re conditioned to play. We exhaust all options. When you do see something like Hudson return, we know what they’ve gone through.” Luebke, 29, was 10-12 with a 3.25 ERA in 55 games (25 starts) when he first tore his ulnar collateral ligament.

INF Chris Nelson, designated for assignment by the Padres on Tuesday, was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. He hit .233 with three doubles and seven RBIs in 27 games with San Diego this season.

RHP Ian Kennedy gave up four runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings to his former Diamondbacks teammates Thursday night. Since coming to the Padres on July 31, 2013, Kennedy is 2-2 with a 6.15 ERA in five starts against his former team. This season against the Diamondbacks, Kennedy is 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA in three starts.

SS Everth Cabrera was expected to play a couple rehab games with Class A Lake Elsinore this week during the California League playoffs. However, that possibility was scrubbed, and Cabrera was left behind Thursday night as the Padres departed to start a 10-game road trip. Cabrera missed 45 of the Padres’ past 55 games with two left hamstring strains. Manager Bud Black said Cabrera still feels the injury when he runs, but he still expects the shortstop to play before the season is over.