San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Wieland will not be on a strict pitch count when he makes his 2014 debut with the Padres on Saturday and pitches in the big leagues for the first time since he made a start May 6, 2012. He underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2012 and returned this season to pitch 38 2/3 innings in the minors. Manager Bud Black said, “I think Joe’s ready to go. We’re going to watch him perform, but there’s no hard number we’re going to put behind his pitch count.”

RHP Nick Vincent came on in the seventh with a runner on first and struck out Drew Stubbs and retired Justin Morneau on a ground out. Vincent has worked 22 consecutive scoreless outings totaling 20 1/3 innings since being reinstatated from the disabled list on July 19. It is the longest active scoreless-innings streak in the National League and the longest by a Padres pitcher this season, passing the streak of 19 scoreless innings by Joaquin Benoit from May 13-July 5. Benoit has not pitched since Aug. 26 because of shoulder soreness. Manager Bud Black said he is expected to miss another week to 10 days but should return this season.

LF Abraham Almonte went 2-for-3 with a double Friday. He had two of San Diego’s three hits, also reaching base with a bunt single in the sixth. The other Padres hit was a single in the third by Rymer Liriano. Almonte was the only Padres baserunner to reach second base in the game. The Padres acquired Almonte from Seattle on July 31 in the deal that sent OF Chris Denorfia to the Mariners. Almonte has made 21 starts for the Padres, 14 in center field and seven in left, and has appeared in 27 games for San Diego. In those 27 games, Almonte is hitting .284 (25-for-88) with four doubles, two homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored.

LHP Eric Stults gave up eight hits and three runs in 6 1/3 innings and threw his 11th quality start of the season but lost, dropping his record to 6-16. He has pitched at least six innings in 13 of his 28 starts, going 5-6 with a 2.94 ERA in those 13 games. The Padres have lost the past three quality starts thrown by Stults. The team has scored 48 runs in his 28 starts, totaling 152 1/3 innings, the fewest in the major leagues among starters with as many or more innings pitched.

SS Everth Cabrera, who is on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol early Wednesday morning at a checkpoint east of San Diego for allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana. The Padres issued a brief statement that said, “We were made aware of an incident involving Everth Cabrera this week, and we take this matter very seriously. We are in the process of gathering information and are in communication with Major League Baseball. We refrain from further comment at this time.” Cabrera was suspended for the final 50 games of the 2013 season for being linked with the Biogenesis scandal.