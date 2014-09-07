San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

PH Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run, pinch-hit home run in the seventh that cut the Rockies lead to 6-5, stayed in the game in left field and finished 2-for-3. The home run was the second of Spangenberg’s career, both coming as a pinch-hitter. The other was Sept. 2 against Arizona. The Padres have hit a major league-leading 11 pinch-hit home runs, which is a franchise record and the most by a major league club since Arizona hit 12 in 2007. The previous Padres record was 10 pinch-hit homers in 1995. According to STATS Inc., the last player to hit his first two career homers as a pinch-hitter was Taylor Green of Milwaukee in 2012.

RHP Joe Wieland made his first appearance in the majors since May 6, 2012, shortly before he underwent Tommy John surgery July 27, 2012. He gave up seven hits, including two homers, and four runs in 2 1/3 innings, throwing just 39 of 66 pitches for strikes. He is the first Padres pitcher to undergo Tommy John surgery and return to the majors with them since Shawn Estes, who had Tommy John surgery June 7, 2006, and returned to pitch for the Padres on May 8, 2008. “Joe was a little spotty,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “The ball-strike ratio wasn’t great. The fastball command wasn’t there. He wasn’t missing by a lot. He wasn’t erratic. But he was just missing off the plate a lot with his fastball. His stuff was fine. He just couldn’t seem to make enough pitches with his fastball to get in good counts. There were a lot of full counts, three-ball counts, but again, I think the arm is sound. He feels good mentally as far as his elbow. He just didn’t make enough good pitches today.”

RHP Nick Vincent pitched a scoreless eighth, giving up a two-out single to Corey Dickerson, who was thrown out by right fielder Seth Smith trying to stretch the hit into a double. Vincent has made 23 consecutive scoreless appearances totaling 21 1/3 innings since being activated from the disabled list July 19 after missing 27 games with right shoulder fatigue. Vincent’s scoreless innings streak is the longest active one in the National League and the longest by a Padres pitcher this season, passing Joaquin Benoit’s scoreless streak of 19 innings.

1B Tommy Medica led off the fifth with a home run, his eighth of the season. The home run broke a string of 29 hitless at-bats for Medica, who finished the game 1-for-2 with a strikeout before Seth Smith pinch hit for him in the sixth.