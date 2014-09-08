San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and four runs, ending his franchise-record streak of 14 consecutive quality starts. The last time he failed to pitch six innings was June 16 at Seattle, when he worked 5 2/3 innings. Ross has made 30 starts this season, and the Padres are 1-6 in the seven starts where he has failed to pitch six innings.

LHP Robbie Erlin made his first appearance for the Padres since being recalled Monday from Triple-A El Paso and allowed five hits and three runs in two innings. He gave up a two-run homer to Nolan Arenado in the seventh. Erlin, who last pitched Aug. 28, has pitched in 10 games, nine starts, this season for the Padres and is 3-4 with a 4.89 ERA (27 earned runs, 49 2/3 innings).

2B Jedd Gyorko went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. In 16 career games at Coors Field, he is hitting .333 (22-for-66) with 10 doubles, three homers, eight RBIs and eight runs scored. In 29 career games against the Rockies, Gyorko is hitting .304 (34-for-112).

LHP Troy Patton, designated for assignment last week, was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso. Patton had a 2.46 ERA in eight appearances for the Padres before he was placed on the disabled list June 14 with shoulder soreness. He made three scoreless rehab assignments with the Padres’ affiliate in the rookie-level Arizona League.

LF Seth Smith, who began his career with the Rockies, went 1-for-8 in the series. After struggling on the homestand the Padres completed before coming to Colorado, Smith is 5-for-37 (.135) with two RBIs in his past 10 games.