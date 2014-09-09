San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C/1B Yasmani Grandal hit his 12th home run of the season, a solo shot in the ninth off Dodgers RHP Pedro Baez. Nine of Grandal’s home runs have been solo shots.

RHP Nick Vincent is riding a 23-inning scoreless streak, the longest active streak in the National League. He didn’t pitch Monday.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (3-6) couldn’t weather the early storm the Dodgers created. The rookie right-hander was charged with seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Despaigne dropped his third consecutive decision. “He got some balls up in the strike zone and didn’t execute enough pitches along the way,” Black said. “I don’t think he was, by design, trying to pitch outside the zone. I think he was just trying to hit the glove and was missing.”

C/1B Rene Rivera has emerged as one of the National League’s best defensive catchers and valuable contributor offensively to the Padres. “He’s been great,” manager Bud Black said. “We saw it coming last year, especially on the defensive side, what he meant to the pitching staff the second half of the year. He was outstanding. I think from the time last year when he came up last year, he developed so much confidence in his total game. The confidence in the pitching staff, the club, when he caught, you could see that also show up. Offensively, he’s hitting close to .250, he’s been one of our better hitters with runners in scoring position and defensively he ranks right at the top in lot of these defensive metrics.” Rivera was batting .248 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs in 85 games. In 73 previous games behind the plate entering Monday, Rivera helped San Diego pitchers compiled a 2.87 ERA, which is the best among catchers with 600 or more innings caught. He had thrown out 32.9 percent (25 of 76) of attempted base stealers this season, which was tied for most among NL catchers with Pittsburgh’s Russell Martin. Rivera threw out Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez and LF Carl Crawford attempting to steal, but 2B Dee Gordon recorded his 59th steal. Rivera also drove in a run in the 9-4 loss to the Dodgers.

SS Everth Cabrera could re-join the Padres when they visit the Diamondbacks in Phoenix this weekend. Cabrera, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 12 with a left hamstring strain, raised some eyebrows when he was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana in the San Diego area last Wednesday. It is the latest incident involving Cabrera, who was suspended last season for taking PEDs. He also faced charges involving a domestic violence a few years ago, but they were dropped. Manager Bud Black said Monday he has not spoken to Cabrera since his arrest.