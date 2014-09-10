San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B Yasmani Grandal had another good outing at the plate against the Dodgers, going 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs in San Diego’s 6-3 victory Tuesday night. Grandal has hit well this season at Dodger Stadium, where he is batting .321 with a homer, which he hit Monday night, three doubles and two RBIs in nine games.

3B Cory Spangenberg hit a run-scoring single Tuesday in San Diego’s 6-3 win over the Dodgers. Spangenberg finished 2-for-5. The Padres rookie is 8-for-22 with six RBIs since being called up Sept. 1 from Double-A San Antonio.

2B Jedd Gyorko homered -- his 10th this season -- Tuesday night off RHP Roberto Hernandez, a two-run shot that highlighted a three-run second inning for the Padres. Gyorko drilled the first pitch into the center field bleachers for a two-run blast and a 5-0 San Diego advantage in an eventual 6-3 win. “I was just looking for a fastball out over the plate,” said Gyorko, who went 2-for-4 and posted his third multi-hit game in the last four games. “He had walked (1B Yasmani Grandal) on four pitches, so I was going to be real selective on the pitch that I wanted, and I obviously got a good pitch.”

RHP Andrew Cashner, who went 0-6 despite posting a 2.86 ERA in his previous 11 starts, was the catalyst for the Padres’ 6-3 victory over the Dodgers. He gave up two runs and scattered nine hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking one. Cashner (3-7) defeated the Dodgers for the first time in his career, though he has a 1.89 ERA in three starts against them this season. He also drove in two runs. “It’s kind of been a monkey on my back,” said Cashner, who won for the first time since April 16, when he beat the Colorado Rockies. “I don’t pay a lot of attention to it, but it’s finally nice to get a win and help the team out.”