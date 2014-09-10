FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 11, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Yasmani Grandal had another good outing at the plate against the Dodgers, going 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs in San Diego’s 6-3 victory Tuesday night. Grandal has hit well this season at Dodger Stadium, where he is batting .321 with a homer, which he hit Monday night, three doubles and two RBIs in nine games.

3B Cory Spangenberg hit a run-scoring single Tuesday in San Diego’s 6-3 win over the Dodgers. Spangenberg finished 2-for-5. The Padres rookie is 8-for-22 with six RBIs since being called up Sept. 1 from Double-A San Antonio.

2B Jedd Gyorko homered -- his 10th this season -- Tuesday night off RHP Roberto Hernandez, a two-run shot that highlighted a three-run second inning for the Padres. Gyorko drilled the first pitch into the center field bleachers for a two-run blast and a 5-0 San Diego advantage in an eventual 6-3 win. “I was just looking for a fastball out over the plate,” said Gyorko, who went 2-for-4 and posted his third multi-hit game in the last four games. “He had walked (1B Yasmani Grandal) on four pitches, so I was going to be real selective on the pitch that I wanted, and I obviously got a good pitch.”

RHP Andrew Cashner, who went 0-6 despite posting a 2.86 ERA in his previous 11 starts, was the catalyst for the Padres’ 6-3 victory over the Dodgers. He gave up two runs and scattered nine hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking one. Cashner (3-7) defeated the Dodgers for the first time in his career, though he has a 1.89 ERA in three starts against them this season. He also drove in two runs. “It’s kind of been a monkey on my back,” said Cashner, who won for the first time since April 16, when he beat the Colorado Rockies. “I don’t pay a lot of attention to it, but it’s finally nice to get a win and help the team out.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.