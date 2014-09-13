San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Abraham Almonte took batting practice and ran on the field before Friday’s game in Arizona and could return to the lineup this weekend, San Diego manager Bud Black indicated. “He is probably close to being available,” Black said. Almonte is hitting .275 with seven RBIs with the Padres since being acquired from Seattle at the trading deadline.

RHP Joaquin Benoit is expected to throw a bullpen in Arizona this weekend, manager Bud Black said. “He is getting much closer to game action,” Black said. “It’s a good thing when a player gets to a bullpen when a player starts throwing off the mound and throwing with intensity.” Closer Benoit had a save in the Padres’ 7-4 victory in Arizona on Aug. 24 but has pitched only once since because of shoulder soreness.

RHP Blaine Boyer has missed the last eight days because of shoulder soreness after giving up run in 1 1/3 innings against Arizona on Sept. 4 and is not expected to return until early next week. Boyer, a former D-back reliever, is 0-0 with a 3.05 ERA in 29 appearances with the Padres. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.

LHP Eric Stults won for the fourth time in his last seven decisions when he gave up five runs (two earned) in a 6-5 victory over Arizona on Friday. The least supported starter (2.84 runs per game) in the majors this season, Stults pitched with a five-run lead for only the second time in 29 starts this season. “This year has been one of those years,” Stults said. “There always seems to be one guy that doesn’t get a lot of run support. That’s the way it is. Our guys play hard. Obviously they are trying. It was nice to get some runs early in the game. To go out and pitch with a lead is definitely a lot easier than to pitch a close ball game.”

OF Will Venable (lower back) did not start Friday after being removed from Wednesday’s game in the fifth inning. “He might be out for a day or two, but he feels better,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. Venable has hit .279 since July 9.