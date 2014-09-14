San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross had his shortest appearance of the season Saturday, when he lasted only three innings in a 10-4 loss to Arizona. Ross gave up five hits and six runs (four earned). His previous shortest stints were five innings apiece, and he had not given up more than five runs in any of his previous 30 starts. “I think it is just a small bump on the road,” Ross said. “It could have been the 31st game. It is bound to happen.” Arizona scored three runs in each of the first two innings and stole two bases off Ross, who also had a wild pitch. “I didn’t really command anything, especially my breaking ball early,” Ross said. “That is my pitch that gets me back in counts, gives me swing and misses and poor contact. They just executed their game plan better than mine.”

1B Yasmani Grandal has homered in his last two games against Arizona RHP Chase Anderson in a span of three at-bats. He hit a two-run homer on a high fastball in his last at-bat against Anderson on Aug. 24, and he hit a solo homer on a fastball in his second at-bat against Anderson on Saturday.

2B Jedd Gyorko became the fourth National League second baseman since 1920 with 50 RBIs in each of his first two seasons with an RBI double on Friday. He joined the Dodgers’ Jim Gilliam (62, 50; 1953-54), the Dodgers’ Jim Lefebvre (68, 58; 1965-66) and Miami’s Dan Uggla (56, 50; 2013-14).

OF Abraham Almonte (ankle) went through all normal pregame activities Saturday, taking batting practice and shagging balls, but was not quite ready to return to the lineup, manager Bud Black. “He is still a little sore running,” Black said. “This is a high ankle sprain, which is different than the traditional, so he is still a little tender to run and to plant and make quick movements.” Almonte is hitting .275 in 28 games with the Padres.

RHP Joaquin Benoit is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, manager Bud Black said, as he recovers from right shoulder soreness, and the Padres expect him to pitch again the final two weeks. “I would suspect that he would throw two sides, then we’ll see,” Black said. “He is going to pitch again this year.” Benoit is 4-2 with nine saves and a 1.50 ERA in his first season with the Padres, and until his injury served as closer after Huston Street was traded to Oakland. RHP Kevin Quackenbush has filled in with three saves in the last three weeks.

OF WIll Venable (back) missed his second straight game and appears several days away from returning, manager Bud Black said.