San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Yasmani Grandal doubled and scored the Padres’ first run Sunday, but a play he did not make was the subject of postgame talk. After a single drove in one run and put runners on first and third in the middle of Arizona’s five-run third inning, Grandal did not get back to the plate after throwing to second base, and Arizona CF A.J. Pollock broke from third and scored when no one was at home to catch SS Alexi Amarista’s return throw from second base. Grandal was stationed about 10 feet in front of the plate. “Alexi made a nice play to pick that ball and ‘Yazzi’ sort of froze after he threw the ball,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “We talked after the inning. He realizes he should have gone back to home as quickly as possible. The name of the game is to stop runs and Alexi tried to stop a run. ‘Yazzi’ should have been there.”

RHP Joe Wieland is a candidate to make another September start if the Padres use a spot starter in their final 14 games, manager Bud Black said. “He would be the guy, because we haven’t seen Joe in a long time,” Black said. Wieland made his first start since early 2012 on Sept. 6, when he gave up four runs in 2 1-3 innings but did not get a decision in a 7-6, 12-inning loss at Colorado. He did not play in 2013 while recovering from Tommy John surgery had arthroscopic elbow surgery the spring that cost him much of 2014. Wieland’s fastball was topped out at 95-96 mph during a short rehab stay in the rookie Arizona League but was time at 90-91 in Colorado. The Padres do not have a day off the rest of the season.

RHP Nick Vincent has a major league-long streak of 23 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings broken when he gave up three runs in one-third of an inning Sunday. He gave up three hits and a walk. “These guys have been so good all year that it is bound to happen that they are going to give up a run or two,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. Vincent had made 25 consecutive scoreless appearances since being activated from the disabled list July 19. “He has a good delivery that he repeats, so he is not variable in his pitch-making,” Black said “He has a nice slider/cutter and has late action in the hitting zone. He has a little deception. He hides the ball behind his body. the hitters don’t get a long look at when the ball comes out. His stuff is solid.”

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne gave up five runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings of an 8-6 loss to Arizona on Sunday, giving up all five runs after two outs in the third inning. Despaigne, a native of Cuba who signed as a free agent May 2, walked three and struck out two while falling to 3-7 in 15 starts this season. “He had one rough inning,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “He battled and after that he put up a couple of zeros but that inning sort of got away from him.” Black has been impressed by the adjustments Despaigne has made since his promotion. “It’s still a learning curve for him, no doubt about it,” Black said. “He’s been a pretty quick study. I think he has come to realize the importance of fastball command. He can do some things with the ball as far as creating spin and manipulating breaking pitches, which is advantageous, but you can’t live and die with the breaking ball as a starting pitcher. You have to throw the fastball.”