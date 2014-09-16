San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross won’t start as scheduled Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, part of the San Diego Padres’ plan to help preserve his arm. With the move, the right-hander will make a maximum of two starts over the final two weeks of the season.

LHP Robbie Erlin will make his first start since May 17 when he fills in RHP Tyson Ross on Thursday against Philadelphia. Erlin is 3-4 with a 4.63 ERA in 13 starts for the Padres this season. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list with elbow soreness on May 22 and didn’t resume pitching until starting a rehab assignment in August. He was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sept. 2.

2B Jedd Gyorko went 1-for-3 with a walk Monday night to stretch his season-best hitting streak to six games (8-for-24). In that span, he has two doubles, a homer and three RBIs. He has also hit safely in eight of the past nine games (12-for-35 with four doubles, a homer and five RBIs). While his .208 batting average is still below expectations, it is at its highest since the season started. Gyorko has raised his average 44 points in 43 games since returning from the disabled list July 28. He missed the previous 44 games due to plantar fasciitis.

RHP Joaquin Benoit will throw a bullpen session Tuesday for what could be the final test of his balky shoulder. If all goes well, the closer could return to action later this week. He has not pitched for the Padres since Aug. 26.

C Rene Rivera doubled and scored the Padres’ lone run Monday night. He is 4-for-10 in a four-game hitting streak with a double, a triple, a home run and five runs. He is hitting .379 (11-for-29) with three doubles, a homer and three RBIs in his past nine games at Petco Park.

RHP Andrew Cashner’s third career shutout Monday night marked the 17th consecutive home start in which he allowed two or fewer runs -- a franchise-record streak that dates back to June 11, 2013. Cashner has a 1.39 ERA during the streak. Over his past 23 starts overall dating back to Aug. 19, 2013, Cashner has a 1.80 ERA. The only major league pitcher with a lower ERA over the span is Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (1.74). Cashner threw a two-hitter Monday, beating the Phillies 1-0.

SS Everth Cabrera flew to Arizona to work out with the Padres’ prospects involved in the instructional league. Despite two left hamstring injuries and a DUI arrest, Cabrera likely will rejoin the club before the end of the season, Padres manager Bud Black said.