San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

SS Alexi Amarista went 3-for-4 Tuesday with a decisive two-run homer against the Phillies. He fell a triple shy of the first cycle in Padres history -- making him the 255th player to fall an element short. Amarista is 9-for-25 with a double, a homer and five RBIs over his past seven games. He is hitting .305 (29-for-95) in 29 games at Petco Park since the start of July.

RHP Tyson Ross will learn soon whether he will make another start in 2014. Padres manager Bud Black said the next “three or four days are critical” to Ross pitching again this season. Pushing Ross back off Thursday’s start means he can’t make three starts before the end of the season. The question now is two, one or none. Black said the Padres aren’t talking (yet) about shutting Ross down for the final two weeks. “If Tyson feels good and wants to pitch, we’ll make it happen,” said Black. “But if it goes longer than a week or so, we’ll address it. It’s a combo of fatigue and soreness. These type of things happen in September.”

RHP Ian Kennedy broke a two-game losing streak Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on three hits (including homers by Dominic Brown and Freddy Galvis) with four walks and seven strikeouts over six innings. Kennedy is 6-4 with a 3.54 ERA in 14 starts since July 1. His career record in September is 11-4 with a 2.91 ERA in 27 games (26 starts).

OF Seth Smith was a late lineup scratch Tuesday, although he did draw a walk in the eighth as a pinch hitter. Smith felt a twinge in his right hamstring while chasing down the final out Monday night as he ran toward the line in left. Smith felt the hamstring when he hit in the cage and jogged on field Tuesday afternoon, leading Black to scratch him from the lineup. Because LHP Cole Hamels will start for the Phillies on Wednesday, Smith is not scheduled to start that day either. Black expects him to be back in the lineup Thursday.