San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross learned earlier this week that he would not make Thursday’s scheduled start because the Padres wanted to “push him back a couple days.” Well, Ross won’t be starting over the weekend against the Giants at Petco Park. If he is pushed back beyond next Tuesday, Ross cannot make more than one more start this season ... if he makes one at all. Ross is 13-14 on the season with a 2.81 ERA that is the seventh lowest in the National League. However, he has already worked 195 2/3 innings, 40 more than he ever worked before, and the Padres might not want to push him much further.

2B Jedd Gyorko extended his season-best hitting streak to eight games when he hit a first-inning double Wednesday night. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk. Gyorko is batting .345 (10-for-29) with three doubles, a homer and four RBIs during the streak.

3B Yangervis Solarte, who went 2-for-4 Wednesday, has reached base in eight consecutive games dating back to Sept. 8. He is hitting .355 (11-for-31) during the streak with a double, a homer and three walks for a .412 on-base percentage.

CF Cameron Maybin went 2-for-3 with a walk Wednesday. He drove in the Padres’ first run and scored the second. It was Maybin’s 14th multi-hit game of the season, but only the third since he returned Aug. 20 from serving a 25-game suspension for using amphetamines. Maybin raised his career average against Phillies LHP Cole Hamels to .375 (12-for-32).

LHP Eric Stults gave up four runs on five hits in the fifth inning of a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night at Petco Park, taking his 17th loss of the season. He is tied for the National League lead in losses with the Phillies’ A.J. Burnett -- who, coincidentally, took his 17th loss Tuesday night against the Padres.