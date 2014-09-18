FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 19, 2014 / 4:32 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyson Ross learned earlier this week that he would not make Thursday’s scheduled start because the Padres wanted to “push him back a couple days.” Well, Ross won’t be starting over the weekend against the Giants at Petco Park. If he is pushed back beyond next Tuesday, Ross cannot make more than one more start this season ... if he makes one at all. Ross is 13-14 on the season with a 2.81 ERA that is the seventh lowest in the National League. However, he has already worked 195 2/3 innings, 40 more than he ever worked before, and the Padres might not want to push him much further.

2B Jedd Gyorko extended his season-best hitting streak to eight games when he hit a first-inning double Wednesday night. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk. Gyorko is batting .345 (10-for-29) with three doubles, a homer and four RBIs during the streak.

3B Yangervis Solarte, who went 2-for-4 Wednesday, has reached base in eight consecutive games dating back to Sept. 8. He is hitting .355 (11-for-31) during the streak with a double, a homer and three walks for a .412 on-base percentage.

CF Cameron Maybin went 2-for-3 with a walk Wednesday. He drove in the Padres’ first run and scored the second. It was Maybin’s 14th multi-hit game of the season, but only the third since he returned Aug. 20 from serving a 25-game suspension for using amphetamines. Maybin raised his career average against Phillies LHP Cole Hamels to .375 (12-for-32).

LHP Eric Stults gave up four runs on five hits in the fifth inning of a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night at Petco Park, taking his 17th loss of the season. He is tied for the National League lead in losses with the Phillies’ A.J. Burnett -- who, coincidentally, took his 17th loss Tuesday night against the Padres.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.