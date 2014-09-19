San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

SS Alexi Amarista is hitting .423 (11-for-29) with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over his last seven games. After hitting .135 in September over the past two seasons (and .115 last September), Amarista is hitting .267 (16-for-60) this September with two homers and 10 RBIs. The two homers came in the last three games against the Phillies.

LHP Robbie Erlin held Philadelphia to one run on five hits and no walks over six innings Thursday night in his first start since May 17 due to elbow soreness. Erlin is 2-2 with a 2.68 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 30 innings over five home starts at Petco Park this season. He has allowed just two earned runs over his last 23 1/3 innings at Petco Park since April 20. After Thursday’s outing, Padres manager Bud Black said Erlin will make at least one more and possibly two more starts this season.

2B Jedd Gyorko was 1-for-4 Thursday to extend his career-long hitting streak to nine straight games. Gyorko is 11-for-33 (.333) during the streak with three doubles and a homer with four RBIs and four runs scored during the streak. Gyorko has also reached base in 12 straight games, which is the longest on-base streak of his career. He is hitting .341 (15-for-44) with five doubles, a homer, six RBIs and seven walks during that streak for a .431 on-base percentage.

1B Tommy Medica was 1-for-3 Thursday. He hit .385 (20-for-52) with a double, three home runs, seven RBIs and seven runs scored against National League East teams this season. He was 5-for-14 against the Phillies.