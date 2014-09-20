San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

SS Alexi Amarista hit a bases-loaded double in the first Friday night to put the Padres on the board. He has driven in at least one run in six of the last seven opportunities he’s had with the bases loaded. Amarista is 12-for-30 (.400) over his last eight games with two doubles, two homers, 10 RBIs and five runs scored. He has 12 RBIs in September, tied with the Giants Brandon Crawford for the most in the National League this month. Amarista is hitting .311 (33-for-106) in 32 games since July 1.

2B Jedd Gyorko extended his career-best hitting streak to 10 straight games Friday night. He is 12-for-37 during the streak with three doubles, a homer, four RBIs and five runs scored. Gyorko is hitting .302 this month (19-for-63) with six doubles and a home run.

SS Trea Turner, the Padres first-round pick in the draft (13th overall) visited Petco Park on Friday and took batting practice with the Padres and fielded grounders. Before Friday’s game, Padres manager Bud Black also visited with Turner. Turner, 20, hit .369 with a .447 on-base percentage and 14 steals in 46 games with low Single-A Fort Wayne after a slow start (.228 in 23 games) with short-season Single-A Eugene. Turner signed so quickly after the draft that he didn’t make the traditional visit to Petco Park before starting play. “He’s been on a whirlwind,” said Black. “I talked with him in my office. He’s a good kid. He made some great strides as this season went on. And he’s got the Arizona Instructional League and the Arizona Fall League ahead of him.” When asked why Turner was brought to San Diego now, Black said: “It’s good for the young players. And it’s good for the fans to see the first-round pick. It’s good for the fans to have a look at him, watch him take ground balls.”

CF Cameron Maybin is 5-for-9 over his last three starts with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. His two-run single off Giants RHP Tim Hudson Friday night gives Maybin 10 career hits and six career RBIs off Hudson. That’s his career-high in RBIs against any one pitcher and the hits are second only to the 12 hits Maybin has against Philadelphia’s Cole Hamels. Maybin was 2-for-3 against Hamels Wednesday night.