San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Jedd Gyorko went 0-for-4 Saturday night, ending two streaks. He entered the game with a career-best 10-game hitting streak (12-for-37). He also had a career-best 13-game streak of reaching base end.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne suffered a slight latissimus dorsi strain while throwing seven shutout innings against the Giants on Friday night and might not make his scheduled final start of the season.

C Rene Rivera had two doubles Saturday, including a two-run double in the sixth to make it 3-0. It was Rivera’s fifth two-double game of the season. Rivera is hitting .351 (13-for-37) with three doubles, a homer and five RBIs in his last 11 games at Petco Park since Aug. 27.

RHP Andrew Cashner hit the first triple by a major league pitcher this season in the fifth inning. He was 2-for-2 with a walk in the game. He is the first Padre pitcher to hit a triple since Anthony Bass on May 4, 2012. Cashner is also the first Padre to reach base three times in a game since Jon Garland on Sept. 14, 2010.