FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
September 23, 2014 / 5:17 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Yasmani Grandal has hit safely in four straight games, going 5-for-11 with three doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored. The four-game hitting streak is one game shy of his season best. Thirty-two of Grandal’s last 68 hits have gone for extra bases. Grandal had three RBIs Sunday with a two-run double and sacrifice fly.

RHP Joaquin Benoit struck out two Giants while pitching a perfect ninth Sunday. It was the closer’s first outing since Aug. 26. He had missed 23 games with a “balky shoulder.” It was only his third appearance in the past 48 games.

C Rene Rivera was 2-for-4 with two RBIs Sunday and 4-for-8 with two doubles and four RBIs in two straight starts against the Giants. Rivera has hit safely in 28 of his last 38 games with an at-bat since July 24, hitting .288 (38-for-132) with seven doubles, dour homers and 18 RBIs.

CF Cameron Maybin is 6-for-16 over his past five games with five RBIs. Maybin had only 10 RBIs in his first 216 at-bats. He also has drawn three walks and scored four runs over the past five games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.