San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B Yasmani Grandal has hit safely in four straight games, going 5-for-11 with three doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored. The four-game hitting streak is one game shy of his season best. Thirty-two of Grandal’s last 68 hits have gone for extra bases. Grandal had three RBIs Sunday with a two-run double and sacrifice fly.

RHP Joaquin Benoit struck out two Giants while pitching a perfect ninth Sunday. It was the closer’s first outing since Aug. 26. He had missed 23 games with a “balky shoulder.” It was only his third appearance in the past 48 games.

C Rene Rivera was 2-for-4 with two RBIs Sunday and 4-for-8 with two doubles and four RBIs in two straight starts against the Giants. Rivera has hit safely in 28 of his last 38 games with an at-bat since July 24, hitting .288 (38-for-132) with seven doubles, dour homers and 18 RBIs.

CF Cameron Maybin is 6-for-16 over his past five games with five RBIs. Maybin had only 10 RBIs in his first 216 at-bats. He also has drawn three walks and scored four runs over the past five games.