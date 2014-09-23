San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne wants to make a final start this weekend in San Francisco, but the latissimus dorsi muscle he slightly strained while shutting out the Giants for seven innings Friday is still slightly sore. Despaigne threw on the side Monday. “He’s responded well,” manager Bud Black said. Despaigne was pushed back at least one day, with RHP Joe Wieland getting Despaigne’s scheduled start Wednesday night in the home finale against the Rockies.

C Rene Rivera went 2-for-4 Monday night and drove in the game’s lone run with a first-inning double. He has hit safely in 29 of his last 39 games with a .299 average (40-for-134). His .291 average since the All-Star break (41-for-141) is the highest second-half batting average on the team.

LHP Eric Stults picked up his eighth win Monday, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against Colorado. Perhaps more important, he avoided his National League-leading 18th loss. Which reminds one of what original Padres pitching coach Roger Craig said in 1969 when Clay Kirby was headed to a 20-loss season. Said Craig: “Bad pitchers can’t lose 20 games, they’re not around that long.” The Padres have scored zero or one run in 12 of Stults’ 31 starts. Stults has the second-lowest run support average in the major leagues.