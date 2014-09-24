FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
September 25, 2014 / 4:42 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Adam Moore is in line for his first start of the season as a Padre in Wednesday night’s home finale at Petco Park. Padres manager Bud Black Tuesday said Moore would likely catch RHP Joe Wieland Wednesday. Moore was promoted from Triple-A El Paso at the end of the Pacific Coast League season and is 1-for-7 with a double and an RBI in seven pinch-hitting appearances.

SS Alexi Amarista’s run-scoring single in the sixth Tuesday gave him 14 RBIs in September, the most by a major league shortstop. Amarista is hitting .297 (35-for-118) over his last 36 games since July 1.

2B Jedd Gyorko, who turned 26 Tuesday, reached base three times with a single and two walks on his birthday. He is the 28th Padre to reach base three or more times on his birthday. With his hit, Gyorko improved to 10-for-17 (.588) lifetime against Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa. He is hitting .308 (36-for-116) during his two seasons against the Rockies.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne could start during the season’s final weekend in San Francisco. Despaigne blanked the Giants over seven innings last Friday night, but as he left the mound in his last inning, he felt a “pinching” in his latissimus dorsi muscle. Tuesday afternoon, Despaigne threw a bullpen and looked to be okay.

RHP Blaine Boyer, who had been sidelined 27 games since Sept. 4 with a “balky shoulder,” returned to action Tuesday night against the Rockies. Boyer allowed a hit in one inning as his ERA dipped under three to 2.97.

